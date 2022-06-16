Georgia unemployment rate hits new all-time low of 3% in May

Payrolls hit a new all-time high for the sixth straight month. Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, a Republican not seeking reelection, said his agency is trying to get more people to enter the labor market to relieve a scarcity of workers.

“We have seen wages increase at an accelerated rate as employers compete for talent in the workplace,” Butler said in a statement.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate stayed level at 3.6% in May for the third month in a row, down from 5.8% a year ago.

About 6,000 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ended June 11. New unemployment filings have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in the state.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 28,000 in the week that ended June 4.