Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

Employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 24,000 in Georgia in December, reaching 4.64 million. That's 200,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls remain slightly below their pre-pandemic peak according to the employer survey, which is separate from the survey of individuals and sometimes records different results.

The nationwide jobless rate fell to 3.9% in December from 4.2% in November.

The Georgia Department of Labor released the job figures Thursday. They were adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

“Although our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation, we have to focus on getting people back into the workforce to fill the jobs Georgia businesses are creating,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. "Now is one of the best times we have seen for finding employment.”

About 6,700 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week ended Jan. 15. New unemployment filings have fallen to pre-pandemic levels in the state.

The overall number of people collecting regular state unemployment was about 39,000 in the week ended Jan. 8.