ajc logo
X

Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training.

The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth.

The department said in a statement that Dupree collapsed after the end of a training exercise and that medical staff at the training center tried to save his life before Dupree was taken to a hospital.

Dupree was part of a class training to be state troopers.

Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor told WMAZ-TV that Dupree was from Rome, Georgia. His body will undergo an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause of death.

The City of Euharlee in Bartow County said Dupree was a police officer there from 2015 to 2021 before starting trooper school. Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet that Dupree leaves behind a wife and children.

Editors' Picks
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

‘We lost two great deputies’: Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb14m ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
3h ago
Deppish Kirkland, a Savannah native who played a prominent role in the court case chronicled in the book and movie "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," drowned in a boating accident Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Credit: Facebook

Prosecutor in “Midnight in the Garden” murder dies in accident
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
2h ago
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
2h ago
Alahna Smith was killed Sunday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in NW Atlanta, police said.

Credit: GoFundMe

Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
1h ago
The Latest
FILE - A pitch clock is deployed to restrict pitcher preparation times during a minor league baseball game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Greensboro Grasshoppers, July 13, 2022, in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense. The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, Sept. 9. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

Column: MLB finally takes much-needed steps to speed up game
34m ago
Perdue in chancellor debut: Georgia universities to aim high
1h ago
Tar Heels' Chizik works to solve defensive troubles
6h ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
6h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top