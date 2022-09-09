Georgia trooper trainee dies after collapsing after training

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia state trooper cadet has died during training.
The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree died at a hospital after collapsing Thursday at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forysth.
The department said in a statement that Dupree collapsed after the end of a training exercise and that medical staff at the training center tried to save his life before Dupree was taken to a hospital.
Dupree was part of a class training to be state troopers.
Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor told WMAZ-TV that Dupree was from Rome, Georgia. His body will undergo an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause of death.
The City of Euharlee in Bartow County said Dupree was a police officer there from 2015 to 2021 before starting trooper school. Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet that Dupree leaves behind a wife and children.