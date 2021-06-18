Georgia trooper shoots man who stole officer's patrol car

Jacob Anthony Palmer, 29, was in stable condition Friday at a Savannah hospital, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. He was charged with assaulting a police officer, theft, felony eluding and other crimes.

The chase happened Thursday after a Chatham County police officer was dispatched to a hotel near Interstate 95 to investigate a suspicious vehicle, authorities said. The officer found Palmer at the scene, police said, at learned that he was wanted on warrants in Virginia.