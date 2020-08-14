Georgia trooper charged with murder in traffic stop shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that agents arrested Jacob Gordon Thompson, 27, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The state Department of Public Safety said it fired Thompson, who had been a trooper for the Georgia State Patrol since 2013.

The charges came a week after Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, 60, was fatally shot following a chase in rural Screven County, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Savannah.