Georgia town names new police chief after racist video

“I think he is a wonderful guy and is doing a good job. I think he is the man for the job,” said Jerry Carter, a local resident.

“I want the citizens to let us know what we’re doing well, what we need to improve on, and we’re going to listen to the citizens, because at the end of the day the police department's job is to serve the citizens of this community,” Weiss said.

Hamilton Mayor Pro Tem Ransom Farley, who was the official shown the video by the employee, told WTVM-TV that he hopes Weiss will be able to unify the town.

“These last three months has been long and tedious because we had to winnow it down from 19 candidates,” Farley said.