Georgia tornado strongest this year with 185 mph winds

Surveyors found “massive” tree damage and some homes and structures destroyed. In the county seat of Pembroke, large sections of roof got torn off the courthouse and the entryway to a government building across was demolished. The storm destroyed at least 18 homes in the county and left more than 10 others with major damage, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Motorists dodged the twister as it crossed Interstate 16.

At least 82 tornadoes have been confirmed from Texas to South Carolina from April 4 through April 6. Of those nearly 30 struck in middle and south Georgia, including an EF-3 storm that destroyed two electrical transmission towers and damaged numerous homes in Bonaire. Two EF-3 storms also hit Allendale County, South Carolina.