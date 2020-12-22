Georgia to use convention center for beds amid virus surge

The convention center has served as a hospital before during the pandemic. In April, the state signed a contract to build a 200-bed health care facility at the site.

State officials on Tuesday also announced plans to roll out a second vaccine and expand inoculations. Staff and residents at nursing homes will begin receiving vaccinations on Monday, Kemp said. They are part of a first wave of vaccine recipients that includes health care workers.

The state was also in the process of receiving 174,000 doses of a different vaccine that officials said will be easier to store and deploy, expanding coverage of health care workers in rural parts of Georgia. The goal is to vaccinate all of those workers by the end of January before expanding the effort to other groups.

For the broader rollout, state officials anticipate using primary care physicians, supermarket pharmacies and drive-thru sites, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner, speaks as Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a news conference on vaccines for COVID-19 at Emory Health Care Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore