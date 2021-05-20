Georgia to spend $95M in federal aid to subsidize child care

Parents will still be charged for transportation, meals or other fees.

DECAL officials say they are trying to help families whose incomes may have declined during the pandemic and help more people get back to work.

“Eliminating the family fee will significantly enhance families’ access to quality child care during this time when their ability to pay child care co-payments may be impacted,” Deputy Commissioner Elisabetta Kasfir said in a statement.

Employment figures show that women have been more likely to drop out of the workforce than men during the pandemic, driven in part by the need to care for children.

It’s unclear how many children are being cared for outside the home now in Georgia, as compared to when the pandemic started. Enrollment in the CAPS program has stayed steady. However, the state’s prekindergarten program, which served 4-year-olds, saw enrollment drop from 86,000 to 66,000. Even then, some children were attending classes online from home at least part of the time. DECAL spokesperson Reg Griffin said most of the state’s 4,500 licensed child care centers are open, but at many “attendance was significantly lower than before.”

Households earning less than 50% of Georgia’s median income can qualify for CAPS. That means a family of four can earn up to about $40,000 and be eligible. Once enrolled, a family can remain in CAPS until it’s earning more than 85% of the state median income.

The program already costs $280 million a year.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.