Georgia to lift coronavirus restrictions despite warnings

Kemp signed an executive order on Wednesday that ends a ban on large gatherings, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements and reduces any remaining distance requirements at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters and between people at group fitness classes, according to the governor's office. The rollback starts on April 8 and runs through April 30.

It comes days after President Joe Biden and the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that too many Americans are prematurely declaring victory against the virus. They appealed for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored.