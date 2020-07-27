Georgia to close former mental hospital complex on Oct. 1

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities told lawmakers it would abandon the former Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, as well as a former hospital in Rome, because lawmakers were cutting $123 million as part of an overall 10% state budget cut. Both are no longer inpatient mental hospitals, but the department had continued to maintain them.

Department spokeswoman Angelyn McDonald tells the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that 81 employees work at the Thomasville campus. She said some employees are seeking transfers to other Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities facilities.