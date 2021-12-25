Georgia theology school gets $1M grant

ATLANTA (AP) — A theology school in Atlanta will use a nearly $1 million grant to reach out to local churches to see what they need and then help them with solutions, the Macon Telegraph reported.
Mercer's McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta received the money through the Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative.
Dean Greg DeLoach said the way churches reach their congregations changed suddenly, the Telegraph reported Friday.
“The very look of church is changing,” he said. “How do you do pastoral care virtually? Can I have church and it still be virtual? Those questions are worth engaging.”
Other pressing questions include whether there will be more pastors who work full time and also minister to their communities and how the theology school can provide education to people who aren't interested in a degree, but want to understand their faith better.
"Churches are increasingly being challenged for relevancy,” DeLoach said. “We’re not hurting for data for the fact that fewer and fewer people are going to church and participating. There does seem to be a heightened interest in religion and faith, and the conventional structure of church is going through a lot of changes.”