Georgia tells company's workers to repay jobless benefits

The department required employers to file unemployment claims at the start of the pandemic, seeking to speed benefit payments and keep employees on payrolls.

She said the department is working with the company and employees. She said employees could file a waiver to possibly have the debt forgiven.

Carelson, now working with another restaurant group, said she has filed several appeals and sent in her waiver, has yet to receive a response. She also said Rocket Farm is struggling to communicate with former workers.

“It’s intimidating, it’s nerve-wracking. The amount of nights I’ve lost sleep, panicked about how I’m going to pay this back," Carelson said. "What if they garnish wages like they say. Am I going to jail for fraud?”

Rocket Farm says it has heard from “numerous” employees about overpayment notices and has been asked by the Labor Department for records regarding some employees for part of 2020. The company said it has submitted revised earning statements for employees and has committed to paying any resulting penalties and interest assessed by the department that stemmed from inaccurate wage reporting.

“This was an extraordinary process during an extraordinary time, and we remain committed to helping our employees by correcting any inaccurate unemployment submission,” the company told WXIA-TV.