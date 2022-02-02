Georgia teen pleads guilty to killing mother and brother

U.S. marshals arrested Candace Walton, then 16, later the same day near Paducah, Kentucky, driving her mother's 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.

Adams has said authorities believe Candace Walton was trying to drive to Oregon to live her with boyfriend, Kaleo Pangelinan. The two had met when Pangelinan attended school in with Walton in Monroe County.

"There was a tax rebate that was cashed by the mom that was stolen, we believe by Candace, and she stole mom's car, the cash rebate, and was driving to Oregon to visit the boyfriend essentially to start over a new life," Adams told WMAZ-TV.

Pangelinan was arrested in May 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon, and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths. He's expected to be tried later this year. His attorney has previously argued that Pangelinan had "no hand" in the murders. Prosecutors, though, presented evidence in court Wednesday showing Walton and Pangelinan exchanged messages about how Walton could kill her mother and brother.