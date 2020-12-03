Georgia teen charged after 15-year-old dies in accidental shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the juvenile was arrested Monday following the Nov. 25 shooting of Mitaiveon Tutt in Washington. Tutt and the unnamed boy were playing with a gun when it went off, investigators said.

Explore Georgia deputies look for 2 suspects in killing of teenager

The unnamed boy is being held by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. He's also charged with reckless conduct, possessing a gun during a crime, evidence tampering and possessing a gun while under 18.