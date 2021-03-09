Georgia Tech's Wright named AP player of the year for ACC

Jones, a Radford graduate transfer averaging 17 points, earned seven votes for newcomer of the year. That edged out Hauser, a Marquette transfer with six votes.

On the AP all-ACC teams, regular-season champion and 16th-ranked Virginia joined Georgia Tech as the only schools with multiple picks. The Cavaliers had Hauser on the first team and Jay Huff on the second, while the Yellow Jackets had Jose Alvarado on the second team behind Wright.

Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt joined Wright, Champagnie, Jones and Hauser on the first team. Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Florida State’s M.J. Walker and Clemson’s Aamir Simms joined Huff and Alvarado on the second team.

The 2020-21 AP All-ACC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

u-Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6-9, 233, Sr., Raleigh, North Carolina

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh, 6-6, 200, So., Brooklyn, New York

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 6-1, 185, Gr., Cincinnati

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 6-8, 218, R-Sr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 6-9, 235, So., Rochester, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

Jay Huff, Virginia, 7-1, 240, R-Sr., Durham, North Carolina

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, 235, R-Jr., Berlin, Maryland

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 6-0, 179, Sr., Brooklyn, New York

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 6-5, 213, Jr., Riverdale, Georgia

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6-8, 245, Sr., Palmyra, Virginia

Coach of the year – Mike Young, Virginia Tech

Player of the year – Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Newcomer of the year – Carlik Jones, Louisville

AP All-ACC voting panel:

Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WCMC-FM, Raleigh, North Carolina; Chris Carlson, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Bennett Conlin, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville, Virginia; Ethan Joyce, Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal; Michelle Kaufman, Miami Herald; Kevin McNamara, WPRO, Providence, Rhode Island; Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Joshua Needelman, The Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina; Tom Noie, South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Adam Smith, The Times-News of Burlington, North Carolina; Ken Sugiura, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Curt Weiler, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina; Norm Wood, Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia.

