Georgia Tech's Parham to return, Devoe considers NBA options

Devoe, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 197 pounds, said he will seek feedback from NBA teams to determine “do I still need to work on some things or am I draft ready."

Devoe said he will return for his senior season if told he would need to spend a season in the G League before playing in the NBA.

“I definitely don’t want to take that route," Devoe said. “It’s a tough route to go. I have no problems coming back to school and finishing my degree."

Georgia Tech finished 17-9 with a 71-60 loss to Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets played in the tournament without Wright, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier last week. Wright (6-9, 233) led Georgia Tech with 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Parham (5-10, 162) averaged 6.7 points while starting 14 of 25 games.

