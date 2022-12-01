ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech's Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

Georgia News
4 hours ago
Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key says three assistant coaches will not return for the 2023 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Wednesday that three assistant coaches will not return next season.

Key said offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Lewis Caralla will not return.

Key was Georgia Tech's interim coach before he was promoted to the full-time position Tuesday.

Key had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. Following a 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellow Jackets were 4-4 under Key for a 5-7 finish.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
53m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
53m ago
Thompson scores 17 in FGCU's victory over Georgia Southern
59m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top