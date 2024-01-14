Georgia Tech's Key remakes defensive staff with 3 hires, including coordinator Santucci from Duke

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key overhauled his defensive staff on Saturday by making three hires, including the addition of defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci from Duke.

Key also added outside linebackers/edge coach Kyle Pope and defensive line coach Jess Simpson to his staff.

Santucci directed the Atlantic Coast Conference's top-ranked scoring defense in 2023. Duke allowed 19 points per game to rank 16th nationally. Santucci previously was co-defensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2022, the last of this three years with the Aggies. He coached linebackers all three years.