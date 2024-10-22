Georgia Tech's Key insists 'zero call' has been made on QB King's status against Virginia Tech

“Haynes is still day to day,” Key said. “There’s been zero call made on that, zero. OK. He’s day to day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. Have we ruled him out? No. You heard it from the horse’s mouth right there.”

Zach Pyron made his first start since his 2022 freshman season and completed his first nine passes against Notre Dame. Overall, Pyron completed 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

“I was very proud of him for the way he went and performed,” Key said of Pyron. "And, you know, that’s not saying that 72 plays were perfect. I’m not saying that. ... A few plays I might take back with him but you learn from those mistakes and move on this week.”

King's dual-threat skills as a runner and passer have been important for Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP