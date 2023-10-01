Georgia Tech's Key demotes Thacker as defensive coordinator following loss to Bowling Green

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key shook up his defensive staff on Sunday, a day after the Yellow Jackets gave up 38 unanswered points in a 38-27 loss to underdog Bowling Green.

Andrew Thacker, who had been Georgia Tech's defensive coordinator since 2019, will no longer lead the defense. Thacker will coach safeties and Kevin Sherrer was promoted to defensive coordinator, the school announced in a statement.

The move by Key came after he said “it’s on me to make changes to get this thing fixed” following Saturday's home loss. Key described the loss as ”an embarrassing display of football" and “as epic of a failure as you can possibly have.”

The Yellow Jackets were favored by 22 1/2 points in the game.

“Our performance on defense this season hasn’t met the standard that we expect at Georgia Tech," Key said in the statement.

"While the responsibility for that does not fall on any one individual – in fact, as the head coach, that responsibility begins with me – I do feel that a new voice and perspective from the coordinator role is necessary for us to improve.”

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 in Key's first full season as coach. He was 4-4 as interim coach in 2022. Georgia Tech plays at No. 17 Miami on Saturday.

Sherrer joined Key's staff as co-defensive coordinator this year after most recently serving as the New York Giants' linebackers coach.

“Coach Sherrer is a veteran coach that has had great success in all aspects of coaching defense and at the highest levels of football," Key said. "I’m confident in his ability to lead our defense and achieve the improvement that we expect and demand.”

