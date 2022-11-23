Georgia Tech's Key adds vigor to rivalry with No. 1 Georgia

“I wasn’t really growing up on it,” Georgia placekicker Jack Podlesny said Monday when asked about his memories of the rivalry. “I just knew there was that clean fashioned old hate or whatever the saying is for it and knowing there was always disgust, or whatever you may want to call it, between the two schools.”

Georgia is favored by 36 1/2 points by FanDuel Sportsbook but the Yellow Jackets' 4-3 record under Key includes last week's 21-17 win at then-No. 13 North Carolina. Georgia Tech beat No. 24 Pittsburgh in Key's debut on Oct. 1.

The Yellow Jackets would become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 by beating Georgia, but the restored in-state bragging rights might mean more.

“It’s easy to say this is the next game on the schedule but it’s Georgia and we’re Georgia Tech and that’s why you come to school here is to play in this football game,” Key said. “To be able to sit here and be able to coach in this football game, it’s an honor."

NO INTERVIEW YET

A Georgia Tech win over Georgia would generate more support for Key to be named to the role full-time. Key said he hasn't talked with new athletic director J Batt about the full-time job.

“No, I’m worried about Georgia,” Key said Tuesday. “We have the No. 1 team in the country and that’s the biggest challenge in my life right now.”

BIGGER GOALS

The Bulldogs struggled at times on offense in last week's 16-6 win at Kentucky. Georgia is trying to gain momentum for the Dec. 3 Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 LSU in Atlanta — and protect its No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Smart said he will tell his players Georgia Tech stands in the way of their goal to repeat as national champion.

“It means a lot to our players in terms of what they want to achieve and they've got to win this game to achieve those things,” Smart said.

THE RIGHT BACKGROUND

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White said Key’s background as an offensive line coach has shown in his ability to generate more physical play from the team.

“... (H)e definitely instills a more physical feel on the whole team,” White said. “... That’s what I feel like he brings to the table. I feel like that’s my guy. He just brings a different energy to the table.”

RIVALS AND FRIENDS

Smart's playing career as a safety at Georgia overlapped Key's time as an offensive guard at Georgia Tech.

Smart said Key is “a coach that I have a lot of respect for. I've known Brent for a long time."

Key said the friendship “goes back a long way. He’s a good football coach. He’s done a good job at his alma mater. I’ve gone against him a bunch as offensive line coach.”

EARLY PLAY-CALLER

Key's four-year-old daughter, Harper, is showing an interest in play-calling. On Tuesday, Key said Harper was at practice and offered advice on a new way to use quarterbacks Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh.

Gibson started against North Carolina and Phommachanh ran for a touchdown. The two shared time after Georgia Tech's top two quarterbacks, Jeff Sims and Zach Pryon, were lost with season-ending injuries.

Key said Harper wants Gibson and Phommachanh “to be in the game at the same time and one of them to be in a route and one of them be able to throw and then kind of double throw-back reverse passes. That’s all her idea so if you see it Saturday, it’s Harper’s idea.”

