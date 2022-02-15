Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech's Collins hires former Florida assistant Turner

1 hour ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has hired former Florida assistant David Turner as assistant head coach for defense.

Turner, who also will be the defensive run-game coordinator, was named to the position Tuesday.

Turner has coached defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for 20 years: Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Florida, where he's been the last three seasons. It's also a reunion for Collins and Turner, who worked together at Mississippi State in 2013-14.

Turner replaces Marco Coleman, who left Georgia Tech to coach Michigan State's defensive line.

Collins has rebuilt his staff after firing three assistants, including offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses. Collins also fired co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

Turner's 36-year career also includes stints as a defensive assistant in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Virginia and North Carolina State.

