Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Virginia Cavaliers square off in ACC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-10 against ACC opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 9.1 boards.

The Cavaliers' record in ACC play is 8-12. Virginia has an 8-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia Tech scores 73.7 points, 6.9 more per game than the 66.8 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 64.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Georgia Tech allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 75-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Isaac McKneely led the Cavaliers with 20 points, and Naithan George led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 17.8 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games.

Blake Buchanan is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.