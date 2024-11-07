Georgia Tech wins opener 85-62 over West Georgia behind McCollum's 18 points and Reeves' 15

Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 13 points and Kolten Griffin had 11 to lead West Georgia (0-2).

Georgia Tech never trailed and ended the first half on a 17-9 surge for a 50-29 advantage at the break. Terry hit a 3-pointer as five Tech players scored during the stretch. The Yellow Jackets shot 21 of 37 (57%) in the first half.

Reeves' turnaround jumper between dunks from Ndongo and Duncan Powell stretched the Yellow Jackets' lead to 69-39 with 12:23 remaining.

Georgia Tech, which finished 14-18 last season, begins its second season under coach Damon Stoudamire. The Yellow Jackets open with seven straight home games, their longest stretch since the 1980-81 season.

West Georgia is playing its first season at the Division I level.

