Georgia Tech wins in OT, ends 14-game losing skid with Duke

Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams scored 20 points apiece to lead Duke (11-10, 9-8), which lost to Louisville 80-73 on Saturday to end a four-game win streak. Matthew Hurt, who scored 37 points against the Cardinals, fouled out with 6:14 to play in regulation and finished with 12 points.

Duke scored the last eight points in regulation to tie it at 64 with 1:43 remaining. On its final possession, Jordan Goldwire took an inbounds pass with 6.1 seconds left, dribbled down the left side and found a wide open Jaemyn Brakefield in the corner but his 3-pointer was off the mark.

Georgia Tech plays at Wake Forest on Friday and Duke is at rival North Carolina on Saturday to end the regular season.

