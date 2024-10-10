Georgia Tech visits North Carolina in ACC clash as Tar Heels try to stop 3-game skid

What’s at stake?

Georgia Tech is coming off of handing Duke its first loss but has alternated wins and losses since a 2-0 start. North Carolina has lost three straight after a 3-0 start, putting the Tar Heels on fragile footing in Year 6 of their second tenure under Mack Brown.

Key matchup

UNC RB Omarion Hampton vs. Georgia Tech's run defense. Hampton is a preseason Associated Press All-American who is fifth nationally with 127.3 yards rushing per game to go with seven touchdowns. The Tar Heels need a big game from him against a rushing defense that is ranked 11th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks by allowing just 87.5 yards per game and in the top 20 at 3.14 yards per carry.

Players to watch

Georgia Tech: RB Jamal Haynes ran for 128 yards on 19 carries as the Yellow Jackets outrushed Duke 245-74 and claimed a 412-279 advantage in total yards. Haynes also caught a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Haynes leads Georgia Tech with 366 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

UNC: QB Jacolby Criswell. He has thrown for 1,158 yards and seven touchdowns in a season that has seen him go from third-string passer to the weekly starter.

Facts & figures

The Yellow Jackets have won five of six meetings, including a home shootout last year against a ranked UNC team. ... Brown has 285 career victories, the most of active Bowl Subdivision coaches. ... The Tar Heels' last win in the series came in 2019 on the road. UNC hasn't beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2016. ... UNC defensive coordinator Geoff Collins was head coach of the Yellow Jackets for four seasons from 2019-22 before being replaced by current coach Brent Key. .Key on facing Collins: “I wish nothing but the best for Geoff except for this Saturday.” .. RB Chad Alexander was placed on scholarship by Key on Tuesday after having season-high totals of 10 carries for 59 yards against Duke as a complement to Haynes. ... QB Haynes King is second on the Georgia Tech team with 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

