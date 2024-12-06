Georgia News

Georgia Tech visits No. 20 North Carolina following Jackson's 23-point performance

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina hosts Georgia Tech after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina's 94-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC averaging 88.4 points and is shooting 46.9%.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Doryan Onwuchekwa averaging 2.1.

North Carolina makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game North Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Lance Terry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

