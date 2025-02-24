Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia Tech visits Leggett and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh's 76-72 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-11, 7-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Georgia Tech after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh's 76-72 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 at home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-9 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Georgia Tech averages 73.8 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.2 Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Leggett is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks on a bill he sponsored to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules to limit lawsuits during Senate debate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia bill to limit lawsuits advances after Kemp makes concession to Republican senators

Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win

The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

No. 2 Texas visits Georgia after Turner's 28-point game

1h ago

Georgia Southern hosts Appalachian State following Huntley's 27-point performance

1h ago

Georgia faces No. 2 Florida after Newell's 20-point game

1h ago

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, says Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.