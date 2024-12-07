Georgia News

Georgia Tech visits Jackson and No. 20 North Carolina

No. 20 North Carolina hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina's 94-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) at North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina faces Georgia Tech after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina's 94-79 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 in home games. North Carolina is eighth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.6.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia Tech averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

North Carolina's average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tar Heels.

Lance Terry is averaging 14.6 points for the Yellow Jackets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

