Georgia Tech tops Syracuse 84-77 for fourth straight victory

Wright scored 19 points and had six of his seven dunks in the second half when the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) were able to pull away from the Orange (13-8, 7-7), who saw their NCAA chances dissipate further with their second straight loss.

Wright was 14-of-25 shooting with 16 rebounds, including nine on the offensive boards, in posting his fifth double-double in his last 10 games. Jordan Usher added 19 points and six assists and Michael Devoe 18 points and six assists. The Yellow Jackets had 26 assists on 33 field goals and that showed up with 54-24 bulge in points in the paint.