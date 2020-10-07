Georgia Tech says no tailgating for game vs Louisville

The school also prohibited tailgating for its Sept. 19 home opener against Central Florida. Officials have not decided whether the tradition will be reinstated at the other four home games, saying that will be determined on a game-by-game basis relying on the advice of health experts.

Chairs, tables, grills and coolers will not be permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle. No loitering or gatherings of any size will be permitted in any on-campus area outside of the Bobby Dodd Stadium footprint for the prime-time game matching a pair of 1-2 teams.