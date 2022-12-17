Georgia Tech routs road-weary Alabama State, 96-60

BreakingNews
Dansby Swanson nearing deal with Chicago Cubs
ATLANTA (AP) — Tristan Maxwell scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half and hit 5 of 8 from distance in his first career start as Georgia Tech won its fifth-straight home game, pummeling Alabama State 96-60 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets shot 54.4% against the road-weary Hornets, who are 1-9 to start the season and will play their first home game on January 2.

Georgia Tech (7-4) raced to a 55-20 halftime lead, shooting 58.3% and hitting 7 of 15 from distance. Overall, six players scored in double digits and the Yellow Jackets committed just five turnovers.

Jalon Moore scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and had a pair of steals for Georgia Tech. Lance Terry had 13 points off the bench. Kyle Sturdivant had 13 points, eight boards and seven assists and Rodney Howard had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Miles Kelly contributed 10 points.

Alex Anderson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench to lead Alabama State. TJ Madlock grabbed 11 rebounds, dished four assists and had two steals to go with his eight points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

