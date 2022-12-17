Georgia Tech routs road-weary Alabama State, 96-60

The Yellow Jackets shot 54.4% against the road-weary Hornets, who are 1-9 to start the season and will play their first home game on January 2.

Georgia Tech (7-4) raced to a 55-20 halftime lead, shooting 58.3% and hitting 7 of 15 from distance. Overall, six players scored in double digits and the Yellow Jackets committed just five turnovers.