Georgia Tech RB Gibbs says he will enter transfer portal

Gibbs made the announcement two days after Georgia Tech completed a 3-9 season with a 45-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia. Gibbs ran for only 1 yard on two carries before suffering an undisclosed injury that prevented him from returning in the second half.

Georgia Tech finished with six consecutive defeats, including back-to-back losses to No. 6 Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined 100-0 margin.

He ran for 746 yards with four touchdowns in 2021, his second season. He added 470 yards receiving and 589 yards on kick returns for 1,805 all-purpose yards.

Gibbs rushed for a season-high 132 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown, in a 48-40 loss to Virginia on Oct. 23.

Gibbs' decision comes one day after third-year coach Geoff Collins announced the firings of three assistants: offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

