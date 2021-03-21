Georgia Tech rallies to avoid upset with 54-52 win over SFA

The Yellow Jackets' first opening-round victory since 2012 sends them to a Tuesday matchup versus the winner of fourth-seeded West Virginia and No. 13-seed Lehigh in the Hemisfair Region.

Cubaj, of Italy, left the the game in the second quarter after taking a fall while going for a rebound. She appeared to hit the back of her head on the court and after some minutes on the floor was able to leave with assistance. She came back four minutes later to finish the half with SFA leading 34-17 — the lowest-scoring half of the season for Georgia Tech (16-8).