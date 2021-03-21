Georgia Tech rallies to avoid upset with 54-52 OT win

The Ladyjacks shot 45% in the first half but plummeted to 15% on 4-of-26 shooting in the second half.

“Definitely the press I thought was the difference-maker for us," said Nell Fortner, in her second year as Tech's head coach. “Creating some turnovers and really pressuring them into some shots they might not have taken otherwise.

“I’m so proud of our kids for how hard we fought back being 17 down. Just really did a good job of fighting our way back, believing and just never giving up.”

After Cubaj’s overtime free throws gave Georgia Tech its first lead since 6-4, Anaya Boyd and Lotta-May Lahtinen sandwiched baskets around an SFA free throw for a five-point lead with 1:36 remaining. SFA freshman Avery Brittingham converted a three-point play with 47 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game at the end but missed twice under the basket before her third try went in after the buzzer.

Cubaj grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Georgia Tech. Lahtinen also scored 14 points and Kierra Fletcher added 11 points and nine rebounds.

After a sputtering first half, a different Tech team emerged in the third quarter, shooting 54% and outscoring SFA 19-5 and closing within 39-36 entering the final period on Loyal McQueen’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. A 10-2 Georgia Tech run created a 48-all tie with 1:12 remaining in regulation. The teams exchanged misses before SFA's Stephanie Visscher was unable to convert a left-handed scoop shot at the buzzer.

Brittingham scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for the Ladyjacks (24-3), who had a 19-game win streak snapped. Visscher added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

“Time will heal what they’re going through right now but that’s not easy to tell them and they haven’t been at this point before and ... felt that disappointment right now that we didn’t close that out," SFA coach Mark Kellogg said. “Time will heal those wounds and we’ll look back at it, we’ll get back in a couple of weeks or whenever that point is and celebrate this and give it its, you know, the day that it deserves, because this has been a remarkable."

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: It was a heartbreaking collapse for the Ladyjacks, but they have revived a dormant but rich NCAA Tournament history with their first appearance in 15 years. This was their 17th appearance with their last win coming in 2000. The Ladyjacks have advanced to the Sweet 16 five times, the last time in 1996.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish ninth in the ACC but placed third, tied for the most ACC wins in program history and now find themselves headed for the second round after proving their resilience. They had lost 12 straight overtime games prior to Sunday.

TEXAS CONNECTIONS Fortner, who played at Texas, was a graduate assistant then an assistant coach at SFA from 1986-1990 when the Ladyjacks made three straight NCAA appearances. She’s one of 15 coaches all-time to take three different teams (Purdue, Auburn) to the NCAAs.

Georgia Tech guard Kierra Hermosa(41) scores over Stephen F. Austin guard Stephanie Visscher(13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

Stephen F. Austin forward Avery Brittingham(11) scores past Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj, (13),during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

Stephen F. Austin forward Avery Brittingham(11) reacts after a one and during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

Stephen F. Austin forward Avery Brittingham (11) shows the ball at Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love (24) to keep possession during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

Stephen F. Austin forward Avery Brittingham (11) celebrates at the end of the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) and Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj (13) vie for the opening tip off of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

Georgia Tech's Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) drives as North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown

North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) handles the ball as Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj (13) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown