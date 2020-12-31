Georgia Tech rallies past North Carolina 72-67 in 2nd half

But Georgia Tech outscored the Tar Heels 19-6 down the stretch to claim the win. Bubba Parham scored all nine of his points in the second half, going 3-for-3 from distance, including consecutive 3-pointers in the stretch run. Georgia Tech has won three in a row.

Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 14 points. Leaky Black added 10. The Tar Heels were 43% shooting from the floor (25 of 56) with eight 3-pointers and 18 turnovers that led to 19 Georgia Tech points.

The Yellow Jackets picked up 11 steals and were outrebounded 37-25.

Roy Williams changed his starting lineup for the first time this season, going with Caleb Love, Andrew Platek, Walton, Day'Ron Sharpe and Bacot. Aside from Bacot, the starters provided 27 points on 10-for-25 shooting.

UNC has lost two straight by a total of eight points.

North Carolina's scheduled Saturday game versus Syracuse has been postponed. The Tar Heels play next on Jan. 5 at Miami. Georgia Tech hosts Wake Forest on Sunday.

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright is triple-teamed by North Carolina defenders Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, and Rechon Black, from left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore loses the rebound battle with North Carolina guard Caleb Love during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech guards Jose Alvarado, front, and Bubba Parham react near North Carolina's Andrew Platek, left, after Georgia Tech's win in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.