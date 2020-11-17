Georgia Tech plays long waiting game following postponements

The Jackets (2-5, 2-4 ACC) will spend three weeks without a game because they were coming off a bye after losing to 31-13 to then-No. 4 Notre Dame on Oct. 31.

“These are unprecedented times that we’re going through,” Collins said. “There’s no book to go back and say how do we handle coming off a bye week and coming off two games getting canceled, what is that practice schedule supposed to look like. I thought the guys handled it well. I think we got some really good work out there today.”

Georgia Tech’s game against Miami will not be played if the Hurricanes make the ACC title game, also set for Dec. 19, or if the result of the game would not impact which two teams play for the league championship.

The Jackets had to cancel practice last Thursday when it was determined that the team would not be able to play.

“Last week, it was a combination of a lot of things,” Collins said. “Injuries at a certain position, contact tracing and cases of contact tracing outside of the program that affected us and then a small group of positives at a certain position that put into question later in the week that we’d able to play versus Pitt.”

Collins plans on the rest of this week being light and easy.

“We’ve never had to do this before,” he said. “We’re having another training camp within the season. We’re just trying to manage it as best as we can, getting in some really good speed work, stay in good condition, stay sharp and crisp and getting the guys moving around at a high level.”

