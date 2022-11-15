Georgia Tech loses 2 QBs to injury, Gibson to start vs. UNC

Sims, the team’s starter since 2020, will spend the rest of the season in treatment and will not be a part of team activities, Key said.

Sims dressed the last three weeks and was listed as available on an emergency basis but he didn’t take a snap when Pyron was injured and had to leave last week’s 35-14 home loss to Miami in the fourth quarter. Sims initially injured his foot in a loss Oct. 20 to Virginia.