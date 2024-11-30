Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after McEvans' 24-point game

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-0 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers are 0-5 in road games. Florida A&M gives up 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 57.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 53.5 Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Yellow Jackets.

McEvans is averaging 13.5 points for the Rattlers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.