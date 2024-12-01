Georgia News

Georgia Tech hosts Florida A&M after McEvans' 24-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-7) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-0)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on Georgia Tech after Cheyenne McEvans scored 24 points in Florida A&M's 80-54 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia Tech is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 22.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 57.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the 53.5 Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

McEvans is averaging 13.5 points for the Rattlers.

