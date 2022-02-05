Georgia Tech holds on to beat short-handed Clemson, 69-64

Georgia Tech started fast, building a 13-point lead at intermission, but the Tigers battled back late. Al-Amir Dawes hits three 3s in the final seven minutes to pull Clemson within six and David Collins hit a jumper to make it a four-point game, then cut the deficit to three with two free throws with 20 seconds left, 67-64, but the Tigers missed two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds.

Georgia Tech (10-12, 3-8) got 37 of its 69 points from its bench. Smith hit 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line while grabbing eight rebounds, Miles Kelly hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc to add 10 points and Dallan Coleman hit 3 of 7 from distance to add nine points, all off the bench. Jordan Usher had 14 points and three steals.