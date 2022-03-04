Georgia Tech holds off Wake Forest, 45-40, faces Notre Dame

Wake Forest hit just 14 of 64 from the field (21.9%), yet the Demon Deacons trailed by just three with 37 seconds to go after Elise Williams hit a free throw to make it 43-40. Georgia Tech shot 17 of 46 from the field (37%), including 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and was just 7 of 18 from the free-throw line, which allowed Wake Forest to hang on late.

Jewel Spear hit two free throws with 1:28 left to pull the Deacons within a point, 40-39, but Lotta-Maj Lahtinen stepped up and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to four points, and Stautmane added a free throw to make it a two-possession game. In all, Georgia Tech missed 6 of 7 free-throw attempts in the final 90 seconds before Lahtinen hit the second of two with four seconds left to set the final score.