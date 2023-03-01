Georgia Tech hits 18 3-pointers, beats Syracuse 96-76

Kelly was 10-of-19 shooting and finished with a career-high 30 points. Terry was 8 of 13 from the floor and scored 24 points. Kyle Sturdivant added 20 and Javon Franklin had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for Georgia Tech (13-17, 5-14 ACC).

Georgia Tech won its first conference road game of the season with its fourth victory in the last five games.