Georgia Tech hires former Maryland assistant Karen Blair as coach to replace retired Nell Fortner

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement he was impressed by Maryland's success during Blair's time on the staff.

“We set out to find a coach that has an established record of success at the highest level — both on the court and on the recruiting trail — and Coach Blair certainly fits that bill," Batt said.

Maryland won at least one game in five of six NCAA Tournament appearances in the last seven years. The Terps advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 and 2025 and earned a spot in the Elite Eight in 2023.

Maryland finished with a No. 4 national ranking in 2020, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before her seven seasons at Maryland, Blair served as an assistant at North Texas, Texas-Arlington, Colgate and SMU, her alma mater. While working on the SMU staff from 1999-2009, the Mustangs won two Conference USA regular-season championships and played in two NCAA Tournaments.

