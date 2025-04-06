Georgia Tech hires former Maryland assistant Karen Blair as coach to replace retired Nell Fortner

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has hired former Maryland assistant Karen Blair as coach, replacing Nell Fortner, who announced her retirement this past week.
Blair worked on the Maryland staff for seven seasons, including the last five as associate head coach. The Terrapins won three Big Ten championships in the seven seasons.
“I’m so grateful and excited to be the women’s basketball head coach at Georgia Tech,” Blair said in a statement released Sunday by Georgia Tech. “Tech is a special place, on and off the court. The Institute has a long tradition of women’s basketball success, with a great foundation in place, thanks to the leadership of Coach Nell Fortner. I want to continue to build on that momentum and success to take the program to even greater heights.”
Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement he was impressed by Maryland's success during Blair's time on the staff.
“We set out to find a coach that has an established record of success at the highest level — both on the court and on the recruiting trail — and Coach Blair certainly fits that bill," Batt said.
Maryland won at least one game in five of six NCAA Tournament appearances in the last seven years. The Terps advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 and 2025 and earned a spot in the Elite Eight in 2023.
Maryland finished with a No. 4 national ranking in 2020, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before her seven seasons at Maryland, Blair served as an assistant at North Texas, Texas-Arlington, Colgate and SMU, her alma mater. While working on the SMU staff from 1999-2009, the Mustangs won two Conference USA regular-season championships and played in two NCAA Tournaments.
