Georgia Tech hires Daniels from Buffalo to replace Choice

36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added former Buffalo assistant Mike Daniels to his staff as running backs coach.

Daniels on Monday was named to replace Tashard Choice, who left the Yellow Jackets and has been hired by Texas as the Longhorns' running backs coach. Choice was hired by Texas following a brief stop at Southern Cal.

Daniels helped Buffalo rank among the nation's No. 29 rushing offense in 2021.

Daniels is returning to the state of Georgia, where he was an assistant coach at Statesboro High from 2011-13 and the wide receivers coach at Kennesaw State from 2014-16.

