Georgia Tech hires Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach

Weinke served one year as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2017. He spent two seasons in the NFL as the Rams' quarterbacks coach in 2015-16.

While at Alabama, Weinke worked with offensive line coach Brent Key, who has joined Collins' staff as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Weinke began his coaching career as the director of football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Following his playing career at Florida State, Weinke was drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in the 2001 NFL draft. He played seven seasons with Carolina and San Francisco.

