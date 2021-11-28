Georgia Tech fires 3 assistant coaches, including Patenaude

Georgia Tech finished the season ranked No. 97 in total offense and 96th in scoring, averaging 23.8 points.

Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker appears set to return after Georgia Tech ranked No. 117 in total defense. The Yellow Jackets allowed 33.5 points per game, tied for 110th.

Following the lopsided loss to in-state rival Georgia, Collins on Saturday promised to make “a deep dive into every single phase of our program and then take the next steps in order to get better."

He said “there’s nobody more frustrated than myself.”

Collins, who was hired from Temple to replace Paul Johnson, has insisted the program made progress in his third season.

Collins acknowledged last week he'll need to show evidence of improvement in the team's record next season. "It will be time to take that next step and push over the hump,” he said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25