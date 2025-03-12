Georgia News
Georgia Tech faces Virginia in ACC Tournament

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Virginia Cavaliers (15-16, 8-12 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-15, 10-10 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -1; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays in the ACC Tournament against Virginia.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-10 against ACC teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 8-12 against ACC teams. Virginia ranks third in the ACC allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Virginia allows to opponents. Virginia averages 64.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Georgia Tech allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Virginia won the last matchup 75-61 on Feb. 8. Isaac McKneely scored 20 to help lead Virginia to the win, and Naithan George scored 20 points for Georgia Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. George is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKneely is averaging 14 points for the Cavaliers. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Tonie Morgan scored 19 for the Jackets. AJC file photo

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech women dominate fourth quarter, beat Virginia Tech at ACC tournament

Georgia Tech opens ACC tournament against Virginia on Wednesday

The ACC tournament has not been kind to Tech in recent history. Since 2011, the Yellow Jackets are 5-12 in the event.

