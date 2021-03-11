Georgia Tech ends Miami's run in ACC tournament 70-66

Miami, the 13th seed, won its first two games of the tournament and was ahead by four at halftime but an eight-minute spell without a field goal led to a four-point lead dissolving into a seven-point deficit in the second half. The 16-5 Yellow Jackets run included consecutive dunks by Usher to put Georgia Tech in front for good.

McGusty finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for Miami. Nysier Brooks added 19 points, just three in the second half, and Wong had 12.

The Hurricanes made 17 of 24 free throws to 7 of 12 for the Yellow Jackets but gave up 16 points off 18 turnovers.

Georgia Tech won an ACC tournament game for the first time since the opening round in 2016.

Georgia Tech's Kyle Sturdivant (1) puts up a shot as Miami's Kameron McGusty, right, defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado, left, puts up a shot as Miami's Isaiah Wong defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado (10) celebrates as Miami's Kameron McGusty (23) hangs his head in defeat after an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado, rear, knocks the ball away from Miami's Isaiah Wong during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Miami's Isaiah Wong, center, puts up a shot against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Miami's Elijah Olaniyi, left, and Georgia Tech's Jordan Usher(4) scramble for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright, left, and Miami's Elijah Olaniyi scramble for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) Credit: Woody Marshall Credit: Woody Marshall